Ridgeland, LaFayette High schools to have new principals this fall

Both Walker County, GA high schools, Ridgeland and Lafayette, will have new principals in place when classes resume in August.

Karen Hughes, a former LaFayette Middle principal who currently serves as the county's director of Career, Technical and Agriculture Education, will be the new principal of Ridgeland High School. She said she is excited about returning to Ridgeland, where she graduated with the school's first senior class in 1990. She succeeds Glen Brown, who has been named the county's Director of Student Services, replacing Chris Chambers, who has retired. Brown had been principal at Ridgeland since 2012.

Tracy Hubbert has been named principal of LaFayette High School. He replaces Mike Culberson who was reassigned during the last school year, and is no longer employed by the school system. Hubbert was most recently principal of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Previously he taught and coached for more than twenty years in Georgia. Hubbert is a native of Jasper, Alabama.

Gilbert Elementary principal Matt Harris has also been promoted to central office, replacing Hughes as director of Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education. The Gilbert principal job will be filled later.