UPDATE: Judge tosses out charges for murder suspect

UPDATE: General Session Court Judge Gary Starnes threw out murder and attempted murder charges for suspect, D'Kobe Jordan.

Detectives on the case could not determine who the first shooter was in a hearing on Tuesday.

Jordan's gun charges were sent to the Grand Jury.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are calling a deadly gas station shooting a "botched drug deal."

Police arrested 19-year-old, D'Kobe Jordan in connection with Monday's shooting on Glenwood Drive.

Glenwood community leaders told Channel 3 that the incident is not a reflection of the area. They said Glenwood is still a safe neighborhood.

$100 worth of marijuana is what court records show led to a shootout.

Community advocate, Dr. Everlena Holmes, remembers seeing police lights, crime tape, and officers at a hospital across the street from her home.

"Although we have boundaries, they are invisible boundaries to crime," Dr. Holmes said.

Each month, Holmes said nine East Chattanooga neighborhoods come together to talk about what's going on and how to keep communities safe. The deadly shooting is at the top of her mind.

"My heart goes out to the people who were injured, the families of those individuals, our prayers go out to them," Dr. Holmes said.

Three men showed up to the gas station in two separate cars.

Court documents said 19-year-old D'Kobe Jordan, a known gang member, got out of one car and into another before the shooting happened.

It's unclear who fired first. Court records show all three men were hit including 20-year-old D'Angelo Marshall who later died after being shot in the head by Jordan.

The documents said 18-year-old Michael Benning was shot in the left arm by Jordan. Jordan was hit in his right arm.

"That's a part of our investigation. We have to determine in any of our shootings that we work, could one of those victims be a suspect?," Sgt. Victor Miller of the Chattanooga Police Department said.

They arrested the 19 year old who faces several charges criminal homicide and attempted first degree murder. He and Benning went to separate hospitals after being shot in the arm.

Community leaders said there's not a simple solution to this complicated problem.

"Until we get to the root cause, you cannot police your way out of crime in Chattanooga. That's a misconception. The root cause is poverty," Dr. Holmes said.

Investigators believe the shooting was not gang motivated and are asking anyone with information to call them.

Court documents said Jordan is being held on a $250,000 bond. He's expected to be in court in two weeks.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say multiple people were shot at a gas station on Glenwood Drive Monday evening.

It happened at Citgo gas station around 2:40 p.m.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons says a three people were shot.

Simmons tells Channel 3, one of the victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The second victim arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Simmons also confirmed a third victim was found, who also suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

"We still have to go to the hospitals and talk to the victims and determine who shot them, how they were shot, and where they were exactly," said Simmons.

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, was among the crowd of people searching for answers at the scene.

"The first thing that went through my mind is Lord I hope it's not another teenager. You know we just lost some young people just recently to the gang violence and just to hear of any shooting and someone might possibly lose their life is just real disturbing," said Coonrod. "When you think about this location that clearly has cameras and a highly trafficked area and if you didn't care about that you really just don't care about life in general or about going to jail."

While police work to find who is responsible for the shooting, some people are desperately hoping for change.

"We are moving in the wrong direction and it's time for us to think about as people, as a community, what's our next step. How do we combat this because it's cancerous now," said Coonrod. "It's time to heal. We have to heal those old wounds and we have to start accepting responsibility and parents need to get involved in the lives of our youth."

Simmons says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once it becomes available.

