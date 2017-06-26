2017 FORREST WOOD CUP FIELD IS SET

MINNEAPOLIS - With the conclusion of the FLW Tour season, the field is now set for the 2017 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Murray. Pitting 53 of the best anglers around against each other for $300,000 and the title of Forrest Wood Cup Champion August 11-13, the Cup is the premier championship of the summer. This year, most of the field is comprised of FLW Tour pros plucked from the top 35 in the standings, with additional qualifiers pulled from lower in the points due to some double qualifiers. The rest of the field comes from all throughout the FLW ranks – from YETI FLW College Fishing to the Costa FLW Series.

2017 FLW Tour qualifiers

Anthony Gagliardi – Prosperity, S.C.

Jeff Sprague – Point, Texas

David Dudley – Lynchburg, Va.

Cody Meyer – Auburn, Calif.

Shane LeHew – Catawba, N.C.

Bryan Schmitt – Deale, Md.

Shinichi Fukae – Palestine, Texas

Mark Rose – West Memphis, Ark.

Michael Neal – Dayton, Tenn.

Brandon Cobb – Greenwood, S.C.

Wesley Strader – Spring City, Tenn.

Clark Reehm – Huntington, Texas

Jamie Horton – Centerville, Ala.

Brandon McMillan – Clewiston, Fla.

Clark Wendlandt – Leander, Texas

Bradley Dortch – Atmore, Ala.

Larry Nixon – Bee Branch, Ark.

Casey Scanlon – Lake Ozark, Mo.

Matt Arey – Shelby, N.C.

Justin Atkins – Florence, Ala.

Terry Bolton – Paducah, Ky.

Austin Felix – Eden Prairie, Minn.

JT Kenney – Palm Bay, Fla.

Scott Martin – Clewiston, Fla.

Scott Canterbury – Odenville, Ala.

Chris McCall – Palmer, Texas

Matthew Stefan – Junction City, Wis.

Andrew Upshaw – Tulsa, Okla.

Scott Suggs – Alexander, Ark.

Michael Wooley – Collierville, Tenn.

Joseph Webster – Fulton, Miss.

Joey Cifuentes – Clinton, Ark.

Jason Reyes – Huffman, Texas

Aaron Britt – Yuba City, Calif.

Darrel Robertson – Jay, Okla.

2016 Forrest Wood Cup Champion

John Cox – DeBary, Fla.

2016 FLW Tour Angler of the Year

Andy Morgan – Dayton, Tenn.

2016 FLW Tour Invitational winners

Bryan Thrift – Shelby, N.C.

James Watson – Lampe, Mo.

2016 Costa FLW Series Championship

Southeastern Division

Pat Fisher – Colbert, Ga.

Southwestern Division

Cody Bird – Granbury, Texas

Central Division

Greg Bohannan – Rogers, Ark.

Northern Division

Joel Richardson – Kernersville, N.C.

Western Division

Roy Hawk – Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

International Division

Hyochul Kim – Korea

Next 5 highest Costa Championship finishers

Zack Birge – Blanchard, Okla.

Christopher Jones – Bokoshe, Okla.

Travis Fox – Rogers, Ark.

Jeremy Lawyer – Sarcoxie, Mo.

Bradford Beavers – Ridgeville, S.C.

2017 BFL All-American winner

Marshall Deakins – Dunlap, Tenn.

2017 TBF National Champion

Allen Boyd – Salem, Ind.

2017 YETI FLW College Fishing Fish-Off winner

Kyle Alsop – Overland Park, Kan.