Suspected car thief added to HCSO's "12 Most Wanted"

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has added a woman who's wanted for vehicle theft and several other charges to its 12 Most Wanted list.

The Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Monica Mitchell is also wanted domestic assault, leaving the scene of an accident, theft, driving on a revoked license and a probation violation.

Mitchell is 5’8 and weighs around 173 pounds.

If you know where she is, please contact 911 or the HCSO Fugitive Division at 409-209-7140.

