Former UTC football coach jailed for assault, public intoxication

A former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football coach was arrested Saturday in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga police say that Jeffery Scott Brumett was at the Residence Inn downtown, and threatened to kill the hotel's front desk clerk about 11:55pm Friday night.

The arrest report also says that Brummett was yelling profanities and slapped the counter several times when he key card didn't work.

Witnesses also told police the Brummett threatened to strangle, kill, hang and beat the front desk clerk.

Police went to Brummet's hotel room and found him smelling of alcohol.

Brummett was the UTC's defensive assistant coach in 2007, and moved to East Tennessee State University in 2015, according to the school's website.

He was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Court records show Brumett's arraignment date is scheduled for July 13.