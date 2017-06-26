Former UTC football coach jailed for assault, public intoxicatio - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former UTC football coach jailed for assault, public intoxication

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football coach was arrested Saturday in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga police say that Jeffery Scott Brumett was at the Residence Inn downtown, and threatened to kill the hotel's front desk clerk about 11:55pm Friday night.

The arrest report also says that Brummett was yelling profanities and slapped the counter several times when he key card didn't work.

Witnesses also told police the Brummett threatened to strangle, kill, hang and beat the front desk clerk.

Police went to Brummet's hotel room and found him smelling of alcohol. 

Brummett was the UTC's defensive assistant coach in 2007, and moved to East Tennessee State University in 2015, according to the school's website.

He was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Court records show Brumett's arraignment date is scheduled for July 13.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.