Audrey Hepburn's Los Angeles home is for sale — see inside!

(NBC News) - Celebrities often buy homes from their fellow A-listers. But even among homes with a rich celebrity history, the Eva Gabor Estate is a standout. The home boasts many famous former residents including Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow and Audrey Hepburn.

Paul Williams, a renowned Hollywood architect, built this traditional-style home in Holmby Hills — a prime Los Angeles location — in 1938. Socialite and actress Eva Gabor, star of “Green Acres,” snapped up the 6,414-square-foot estate in the mid-’70s and lived there for two decades. The home became known for its long-term owner and, despite its other famous tenants over the years, the name stuck.

Hollywood glamour emanates from the stately, white home. From a brick paved driveway, a single red door leads into the grand foyer. A curved staircase beginning where the foyer ends draws the eye, and it’s hard to miss the enormous chandelier hanging overhead.

A fireplace anchors the large living room, which includes a cozy reading nook with built-in bookshelves. Other living spaces in the home include a family room and two dining rooms.

Four of the home’s six bedrooms are upstairs, while another two, described in the listing as “staff bedrooms” are located downstairs. Additionally, a 700-square-foot guesthouse and 1,000-square-foot detached office space boast several more bedrooms, bathrooms and recreational space.

While iron gates and an impressive facade add to the home’s Hollywood allure, the grounds really complete the picture. The 1.1-acre lot includes a beautiful backyard with a tennis court, lush lawns, manicured gardens, a patio and a large pool.