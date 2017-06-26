McKamey Animal Center needs help with overcrowding

It’s a full house, at the McKamey Animal Center. Many animal shelters around the country see an influx during the summer months and McKamey is no exception.

On Saturday, the center received about 40 cats in just one day. Every kennel is full at the center. They've reached capacity and if they don't find these animals a home soon they'll be forced to find other ways to care for new ones brought in.

"They’re not adopting, they're moving, they're getting rid of animals, the fourth of July and it's that season where you see lots of puppies and kittens so we're full," McAloon said.

Jamie McAloon, the Executive Director McKamey Animal Center said they are close to its brim and their facility is made to hold about 200 animals comfortably. However, if need be they can fit 450, right now they're at 425.

"We’ve had to use things like, what we call pop up crates. Fortunately, we've been able to juggle a lot because of the foster program, and because of the adoption specials. However, they are still coming in at high numbers. We are hoping to get down to a number that is a bit more manageable,” McAloon explained.

Even if they exceed their capacity, they won't turn away animals. Right now, they have about 100 animals with foster parents until they can find them a permanent home.

The overcrowding has also impacted the center's bottom line.

"Our food doubles, our medicine doubles, our pharmaceuticals double, staffing doubles, I mean everything. It’s a huge stress on a facility to have that many animals,” McAloon said.

McKamey is waiving adoption fees for the next month to help find them homes. Adopters just have to buy a ‘pet care kit,’ for $20.

The Fourth of July is the biggest intake weekend for shelters. It’s why McAloon hopes they can free up space soon.

"Dogs and cats that normally would not escape are busting through screen windows, breaking windows, going through doors, they are doing whatever it takes to get away from those loud booms and crashes from the fireworks so we see a lot of animals that are coming into the lost and found,” McAloon said.

McKamey is looking for potential foster homes for the animals to help alleviate some of the overcrowding. If you're interested, contact the center directly at 423-305-6500.

If you can't adopt but still want to help, you can support the center financially or donate food and toys. They're also always looking for volunteers and foster homes for the animals.