UPDATE: Parents charged with child neglect appear in court

UPDATE: Dustin and Staci Tallent appeared in court Wednesday for the first time to face charges of child neglect. The Soddy Dasiy couple is accused of not caring for their three children.

Police performing a child welfare in June found the home in poor condition with animal feces and trash throughout the home.

One child was reported kept in a locked room.

Police also found several dead animals stored in a freezer and others around the house.

The couple will be back in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on July 18.

The judge also added the condition to both of the Tallent's bonds, if they get out of jail, they are not to be on any possession of any animal or wildlife.

Soddy Daisy couple charged in child and animal abuse cases appear before a judge for the first time. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/lDIXwhttIM — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) July 5, 2017

"You can't leave or have your house looking like they do, especially when you got kids and stuff," Wallace Tallent, the suspect's father said.

"There's no criminal activity or criminal intent here. It's a matter of very, very poor housekeeping," Tallent said.

"We saw that there was definitely a dire situation with these animals. Animals at a minimum have been neglected. They're full of parasites," Bob Citrullo, HES Executive Director said.

They're now treating four dogs, three cats, one rabbit, a snake, and a lizard. Family members said they didn't realize the couple had so many animals.

They've tried giving the couple advice in the past, but it appears more will have to be done.

"They need a lot more guidance and a lot more guidance than we've been able to provide," Tallent said.

Police say they had young children. There were two 2 year olds and one 5 year old. @WRCB — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) June 26, 2017

Just arrived at this home in Soddy Daisy. HES tells me 2 dogs, a cat, a rabbit, 5 parakeets and one turtle found dead in a freezer. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/x7QZm0ee7C — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) June 26, 2017

