Gas tax, vehicle registration fees go up July 1 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gas tax, vehicle registration fees go up July 1

Posted: Updated:
By Tom Humphrey, Knoxville News Sentinel
NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) -

Tennessee fuel taxes are generating more revenue than expected, with a rate increase scheduled to take effect Saturday, according to tax collection figures for May released by Finance Commissioner Larry Martin last week.

Overall, the state’s revenue collections for May were $53.1 million above estimates used when the state budget was adopted. Gas and diesel fuel tax collections accounted for $8.9 million of the over-collection, while most of the surplus, about $44 million, came from the state sales tax.

BE CHEAP | Use Channel 3's Fuel Finder

The state’s current fiscal year ends Friday. Through the May collections — which actually reflect taxes paid by residents in April, then remitted to the state the next month — total over-collections were $677.6 million. Fuel tax over-collections for the fiscal year to date are $44.3 million, according to a Department of Finance and Administration news release.

The state tax on gasoline is 21.4 cents per gallon but will increase by 4 cents per gallon Saturday under a bill pushed by Gov. Bill Haslam and approved by the legislature in April. Another penny-per-gallon increase will come on July 1, 2018, and again on July 1, 2019, for a total increase of 6 cents per gallon.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.