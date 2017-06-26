Environmental groups challenge TVA nuclear reactor plan

OAK RIDGE, TN (AP) - Environmental groups are challenging the Tennessee Valley Authority's proposal to use a Tennessee nuclear reactor design site abandoned in the 1970s to develop new small modular reactors.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , the Southern Alliance for Clean Power, the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League have challenged the Oak Ridge project's site application. They say the reactors remain untested, unsafe and unneeded.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reviewing the application to determine if the former Clinch River Breeder Reactor site works for two or more reactors generating up to 800 megawatts of nuclear power.

TVA says it's seeking the permit in case it wants to increase future nuclear power generation. Spokesman Jim Hopson says TVA hasn't decided if it will build the reactors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.