Man gets prison for trafficking meth in north Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after he was caught with more than 23 lbs of methamphetamine and was charged with drug trafficking in Alabama.

AL.com reported on Saturday that 45-year-old Alfredo Lizarraga Alarcon was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court. He's charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

After his release from prison, Alarcon will serve 60 months of supervised probation, and will then be deported. Alarcon's attorney, Samuel Holmes, had asked the court for a sentence of 60 months in prison. Holmes' pre-sentence report says Alarcon was raised in Mexico.

According to a May 2016 indictment, Alarcon and three other men conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Jefferson County and throughout north Alabama between January 2014 and May 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.