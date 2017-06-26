Update: Lanes reopen after cargo fire on I-75 NB

All lanes are now back open on I-75 in Hamilton County near the Ooltewah exit (mm 12) after a cargo fire shut down part of the interstate.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, with all lanes clear at approximately 6:40.

Northbound traffic was affected with the right lane blocked. Southbound traffic was not affected.

The material the tanker was carrying is unknown at this time. According to Chattanooga Police, the fire was minimal and was out by 6 a.m. The tanker did not spill any material.