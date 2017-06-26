Update: Lanes reopen after cargo fire on I-75 NB - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: Lanes reopen after cargo fire on I-75 NB

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

All lanes are now back open on I-75 in Hamilton County near the Ooltewah exit (mm 12) after a cargo fire shut down part of the interstate.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, with all lanes clear at approximately 6:40. 

Northbound traffic was affected with the right lane blocked. Southbound traffic was not affected.

The material the tanker was carrying is unknown at this time. According to Chattanooga Police, the fire was minimal and was out by 6 a.m. The tanker did not spill any material. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.