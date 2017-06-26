A picture perfect start to the week

Good Monday. If you have to have Mondays in your life, this is the kind of Monday you want. Behind the rain last week we have slightly cooler and much drier air that moved in Sunday and will be with us for the first half of the week. Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 85; The average high is 89.

Tuesday will be nice again with the high staying in the mid-80s. We will, however, see some clouds moving through. The chance for rain with those clouds is less than 20%.

Wednesday the sun returns, but we will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday we combine highs in the upper 80s with a return of the humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy.

We may have a few showers Friday, but rain and thunderstorms are more likely as a front moves through over the weekend.

MONDAY