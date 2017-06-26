Tennessee lands 3 top targets over the weekend for class of 2018

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is one happy camper this weekend. Just one week after the Volunteers hosted their annual Big Orange Carpet event, three of Tennessee's top targets announced their commitment to the orange and white.



On Saturday, 4-Star running back Lyn-J Dixon announced his commitment to Tennessee, and then less than 24 hours later, two other recruits followed suit.



3-Star running back Anthony Grant from Buford, Georgia announced his decision to commit to the Vols via twitter. Grant is ranked as the No.19 running back in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Officially Committed to The University Of Tennessee #GBO ?????? pic.twitter.com/7CU5EvyYen — Jamarcus Chatman (@ChatmanJamarcus) June 25, 2017



Shortly after Grant's commitment, 3-Star defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman tweeted out that he had also committed to Tennessee. The Rome, Georgia native had originally committed to LSU, but just decommitted from the Tigers last week.