Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon takes over downtown

The streets of downtown were closed for a while early Sunday morning for the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon.

One of the top races in the Southeast, the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon is a 25 year tradition.

It includes swimming down the Tennessee River, a bike course through city streets and a run along the Riverwalk.

Winners of this race automatically qualify for the 2017 USA Triathlon Olympic-Distance National Championships.

Sara Gibson of Chattanooga came in second for the women and Seth Ruhling of Apison came in first for the men.