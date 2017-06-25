Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon takes over downtown - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon takes over downtown

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The streets of downtown were closed for a while early Sunday morning for the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon.
One of the top races in the Southeast, the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon is a 25 year tradition.
It includes swimming down the Tennessee River, a bike course through city streets and a run along the Riverwalk.
Winners of this race automatically qualify for the 2017 USA Triathlon Olympic-Distance National Championships. 
Sara Gibson of Chattanooga came in second for the women and Seth Ruhling of Apison came in first for the men. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.