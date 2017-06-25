Man drowns kayaking Collins River - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man drowns kayaking Collins River

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

A 59 year old man died Sunday while kayaking on the Collins River in Middle Tennessee. 
While kayaking down the river around 8:30a.m, Ernest Wade hit a small overhanging tree, flipped over and struggled to swim. He was not wearing a life vest.
His companion tried to rescue him but was unable to and called 9-1-1.
Wade's body was found just before 4 this afternoon. 
 Officials say recent rains, elevated water levels, and swift moving currents made recovery efforts more difficult. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.