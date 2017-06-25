Man drowns kayaking Collins River

A 59 year old man died Sunday while kayaking on the Collins River in Middle Tennessee.

While kayaking down the river around 8:30a.m, Ernest Wade hit a small overhanging tree, flipped over and struggled to swim. He was not wearing a life vest.

His companion tried to rescue him but was unable to and called 9-1-1.

Wade's body was found just before 4 this afternoon.

Officials say recent rains, elevated water levels, and swift moving currents made recovery efforts more difficult.

