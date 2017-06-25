Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as Brewers blank Braves 7-0 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as Brewers blank Braves 7-0

ATLANTA (AP) - Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday.
    
Zach Davies (8-4) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for Milwaukee, bouncing back nicely from his worst start of the season.
    
After being held to a combined five runs in losing the first two games of the series, the Brewers scored seven runs in the first four innings against Teheran (6-6).
    
Shaw's 15th homer started the scoring. Domingo Santana singled with two out in the first before Shaw's drive traveled 429 feet, landing on the roof over the second section of the new stadium before falling back into the seats.
    
Braves right fielder Nick Markakis turned his head to watch the long homer but otherwise didn't move.

  Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

  Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...
  NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.
