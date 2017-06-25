One injured in 4th Ave shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One injured in 4th Ave shooting

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating the 60th shooting this year in the city.

It happened on 4th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man told officers he was fighting with another person when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police aren't sure who is responsible for the shooting.

