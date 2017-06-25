Minor earthquake hits East Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Minor earthquake hits East Tennessee

By WRCB Staff
Lenoir City, TN (WRCB) -

A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude, 13 miles underground and centered 3 miles south of Lenoir City.

Some residents may have been woken up by this early morning tremor.  

No damages or injuries were reported. 

