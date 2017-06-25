Winners from the drawings at the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winners from the drawings at the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. Your ticket purchases raised $970,000 to help St. Jude's Children Research Hospital find cures and to treat childhood cancer.

Winners of the drawing are listed below:

  • Open House Prize: $10,000 Shopping Spree at Ashley HomeStore: Tommy Hale of Ooltewah, TN
  • Tickets on Sale Prize: a getaway to Panama City Beach, including a helicopter beach tour, courtesy of US-101, plus a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Kelly Subaru: Shirley McKeehan, Athens, TN
  • Early Bird Prize: a seven night stay in a luxurious rental home in Orlando, FL, courtesy of Quinn’s Vacation Homes: Selina Hall, Dalton, GA
  • Bonus Prize: a Nashville weekend getaway for four, including Hotel Indigo® accommodations, VIP backstage passes to the Grand Ole Opry®, and Nashville Predators game, plus an acoustic guitar: Diana Hall, Athens,TN
  • $1,000 gift card at A Better You Day Spa: Keith and Renee McBee, Palmer, TN
  • $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa’s Gold and Diamonds: David and Sue Hagan, Harrison, TN
  • Brizo Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in Stainless Steel finish, courtesy of Brizo®: Glenn McDowell, Bridgeport, AL
  • $1,000 gift certificate at The Barn Nursery: Stephanie Boyd, Chattanooga, TN
  • $1,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Janie Turner Shetter, Nationwide Insurance: Jean Shankles, Ft Oglethorpe, GA
  • 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house: Paul Belcher, Chattanooga, TN
