Notre Dame students paint murals at Erlanger's Community Health Center

High school students are volunteering their time and painting skills at one of Erlanger's Community Health Centers this weekend.

Students from Notre Dame High School painted three pediatric rooms and the waiting room at the center on Dodson Avenue.

Each room has a different theme including space, a jungle, and the ocean.

"It gives a really good feeling to all of us just because we know the kids are going to see this and wonder who painted all of this. To think that we did this in about two and a half days, it's really cool to think we all came together to work on this," Molly Higgins, a Notre Dame High School student said.

Students plan to finish up the project on Sunday.