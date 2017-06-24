Meigs Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meigs Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspect

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MEIGS COUNTY, TN -

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person captured on surveillance cameras.

The sheriff's office says the man broke into the Pleasure Isle convenience store on Thursday just before one in the morning. 
The suspect took some cash and cigarettes.
If you have any information, call the Meigs County Sheriff's office at 423-334-5268.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.