Fort Oglethorpe police looking for chase suspect

A chase in Fort Oglethorpe ends with a man getting away.

Chief Mike Helton told Channel 3 the chase started around 9 p.m. on Friday on Battlefield Parkway near Wendy's.

It involved a stolen black Acura, which was later found on Vittato Road in Walker County.

Fort Oglethorpe police identified the suspect as Fredrick Kirkland from the Rock Spring, Georgia area.

It's unclear what started the chase. If you have any information, call police.