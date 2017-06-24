President Trump approves major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the State of Tennessee to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 27 to May 28, 2017.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding in Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby, and Smith counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.



