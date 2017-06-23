HGTV premiering home makeover show featuring Chattanooga couple

A Chattanooga couple may soon become America's next home makeover stars thanks to a new show coming to HGTV this weekend.

Friday, the network announced a home remodel pilot filmed in the Chattanooga area featuring PJ and Thomas McKay. The television show is called "Down to the Studs."

Earlier last year the couple’s Instagram account @pjandthomas, which carries more than 60,000 followers, caught production company CoolFire’s attention and the company approached the couple about filming a pilot.

“When we were contacted about the opportunity we didn’t think it was real,” PJ McKay tells Channel 3. “This has always been a dream for us both and we can’t even believe it has become a reality.”

Filming began in November of 2016 and wrapped in May.

“The hardest part has been keeping the show a secret,” Thomas McKay tells Channel 3.

The pilot features their first home project in the historic district of downtown Cleveland, Tennessee.

The show also features the couple's design and restoration partners Tania Temple and Sydney Hamon.

The couple said if the show is picked up, the main projects will be shot in Chattanooga, but may feature some projects outside of the city limits.

“We are so excited for everyone to see the show and that we can finally celebrate with family and friends,” says Thomas.

PJ is a local real estate agent with Bender Realty, LLC and Thomas works for Unum as a Market Specialist.

"Down to the Studs" is set to premiere Saturday June 24, at 2:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.