Man arrested for exposing himself near a daycare

Police in Chattanooga arrested a man accused of exposing himself on a playground.

It happened on Tuesday on the Southside of downtown at a daycare inside Battle Academy. Staff say students were there at the time.

It’s not something Jenn Smith would've expected to see when she picked up her two kids from daycare at the UTC’s Children's Center.

Smith said, the suspect was exercising and acting strange on her way inside the facility.

"He threw his leg up like he was stretching and then he was just standing there doing stuff and then he was doing pull ups like he was just working out,” Smith said.

Her son’s teacher told her a man just exposed himself and urinated on the playground.

Police documents said Olegario Perez-Ortiz urinated and smiled in front of the staff member as she brought the students inside.

"I’m so mad, that man whipped it out and peed right here on the playground,”Smith said.

Channel 3 learned that there were four children present at them time ranging between two and five years old.

"On the playground, at a school, when there are clearly kids playing less than 50 feet away, I was thinking he must be on something just to be oblivious to what's happening around him,” Smth said.

Channel 3 reached out to UTC for comment. A spokesperson said safety is their number one priority and staff members followed protocol. Parents echo that and said they're thankful the staff moved quickly.

"They didn't see him, I don't think they had any idea that it occurred. That’s why I praise the teachers who kept them safe and shielded them from having to seeing anything inappropriate,” Smith added.

Perez-Ortiz was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He’s expected to appear in court on July 10th.

Perez-Ortiz is charged with indecent exposure, and his bond was set at $1,500. He's since been released.