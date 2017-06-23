Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Sale Creek - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Sale Creek

Posted: Updated:
SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Sale Creek Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. at 119 Leggett Road.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea tells Channel 3, the victim is stable and injuries are not life-threatening.

Deputies and detectives are investigating the incident.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.