Street closures for the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon

The Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon is coming up this Sunday and some streets will be closed for the event.

The full closure for the event will begin at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

As part of this closure, Riverfront Parkway will be closed to all traffic from Molly Lane to Aquarium Way, as well as the closure of the southbound off-ramp from Veterans Bridge to Riverfront Parkway.

The center lanes of Amnicola Highway will remain coned-off to traffic during the race from Aquarium Way to just past the entrance to Chattanooga State to accommodate the bicycle route.

MORE | Street closures map for Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon

As part of a new course, cyclists will be using the center turn lane and left lanes in each direction of Amnicola Highway. Vehicles will have one lane in each direction as well, and Chattanooga Police Department will be at all major intersections to assist with directing traffic.

Vehicles in the outside lanes are only to cross the center lanes at the signals where there will be officers determining when they can cross.

Click here to learn more information about the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon.