Duo arrested in gas station robbery

An early morning robbery of an Evansville gas station ended shortly after it began, with the two suspects in custody.

Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal says that the clerks stepped into a back room and noticed a man, with his face covered, attempting to get into a drawer.

The clerk confronted the suspect, who ran out of the store and jumped into an awaiting vehicle.

Deputies reviewed security video and were able to get a detailed description of the vehicle and took suspects John F. Costa and Andrew Gene Costa into custody a short time later.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery and are currently being held in the Rhea County jail, with no bond.