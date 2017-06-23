Duo arrested in gas station robbery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Duo arrested in gas station robbery

Posted: Updated:

An early morning robbery of an Evansville gas station ended shortly after it began, with the two suspects in custody.

Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal says that the clerks stepped into a back room and noticed a man, with his face covered, attempting to get into a drawer.

The clerk confronted the suspect, who ran out of the store and jumped into an awaiting vehicle.

Deputies reviewed security video and were able to get a detailed description of the vehicle and took suspects John F. Costa and Andrew Gene Costa into custody a short time later.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery and are currently being held in the Rhea County jail, with no bond.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.