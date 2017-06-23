UPDATE: Cleveland man arrested for shooting daughter with flare gun

Mugshot of Gary Douglas Price provided by the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office.

Cleveland police say a man was arrested Thursday night for shooting his daughter with a flare gun.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Blackburn Road.

Officials say the victim, Michelle Rich, was shot in the hand with a flare gun by her father Gary Price.

The flare set a small fire at the home. The Cleveland Fire Department responded and put it out.

Police say a struggle ensued as James Rich, the victim's husband, attempted to catch Price after the shooting. Rich was assaulted by Price before his father-in-law drove off in Rich's 2007 Ford Taurus.

The car was later spotted near J Mack Circle, where Price was detained.

Price is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Domestic Assault.

