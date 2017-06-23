UPDATE: Missing man located, unharmed

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that Jacob Hurst has been safely located and unharmed.

UPDATE: Mr. Hurst is no longer considered missing, he's been located unharmed. CPD thanks the community for their assistance. https://t.co/U5SwpWOCzG — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) July 3, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Officials say Jacob W. Hurst was last seen on June 16, 2017 after being released from a local hospital.

Hurst is considered to be endangered due to his mental health.

If you have any information about Hurst's whereabouts, contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.