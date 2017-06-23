UPDATE: Missing man located, unharmed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing man located, unharmed

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Jacob W. Hurst Jacob W. Hurst
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  Chattanooga police say that Jacob Hurst has been safely located and unharmed.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Officials say Jacob W. Hurst was last seen on June 16, 2017 after being released from a local hospital.

Hurst is considered to be endangered due to his mental health.

If you have any information about Hurst's whereabouts, contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

