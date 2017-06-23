Georgia women's college apologizes for Klan connections

By JESSE J. HOLLAND

Associated Press

A historic women's college in Georgia is apologizing for its past connections to racism and the Ku Klux Klan.

Wesleyan College in Macon posted a statement on its website Thursday apologizing for its former students using names, rituals and sometimes attitudes ascribed to the Ku Klux Klan.

The school says it was the world's first college chartered to grant degrees to women.

It says students in the past did "appalling things," including mistreating African-Americans employees, using names associated with the Klan like the "Tri-K Pirates," and using rituals including nooses, robes and other things associated with white supremacy.

The college says in the statement: "We are sorry for the pain that parts of our past have caused and continue to cause."

