Work begins on Baggett Road next week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Work begins on Baggett Road next week

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Catoosa County Public Works Department has scheduled road repair and storm drain replacement work on Baggett Road, between Atcheson Court and Rainwater Drive. 

Baggett Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 3, weather permitting. 

Detours will be marked for motorists. Drivers should also expect some delays during the work. The use of an alternate route, if possible, should be considered.

