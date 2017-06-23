Gorilla dances like nobody's watching - but we are

(NBC Dallas) - The Dallas Zoo needed three things to make a viral video: a happy gorilla, a blue plastic pool and some water.

And what we have as a result is pure joy.

Zola, who's no amateur at reaching social media fame, got to splash around and dance during a swimming pool enrichment session, as captured on the Zoo's YouTube page.

The video was shot on a hot Tuesday afternoon by Ashley Orr, the zoo's Primate Supervisor.

"Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors," the post read. "Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool!"

Bob Hagh, a Fort Worth Star-Telegram staffer, did the internet a solid and added Flashdance's "She's a Maniac" to really bring out Zola's inner freak.

The Dallas ZooTube video has been viewed more than 55,000 times as of Friday morning.