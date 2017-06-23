UPDATE: Heritage HS teacher, Erlanger ER doctor among 12 johns arrested in prostitution sting

UPDATE: A dozen people are charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school during an operation in East Ridge.

Among those charged was a school teacher, emergency room doctor, certified nursing assistant, and commercial truck driver.

The teacher arrested was Zach Vick, who taught for 2 years at Heritage High School.

The principal at Heritage High School, Ronnie Bradford, said he learned Vick was arrested from the teacher himself.

"Zach actually called me this morning and I was shocked," recalled Bradford, "He was very upset when he called me and I guess I'm still in shock."

Bradford said Vick was an assistant coach at the middle and high school.

"Probably be the last person that I would expect to be arrested for anything," said Bradford, "A really good young man."

In a two-day prostitution sting the East Ridge police department, with assistance from multiple agencies, put out an online ad for potential suspects to meet an undercover officer at a hotel.

Police said nearly 200 people responded.

The sting was set up after police claimed some people raised concerns about prostitution.

"I've had several complaints from different motorists and residents of the city generalizing what they thought to be prostitution or the action of," said East Ridge Police Chief J.R. Reed

Vick was one of a dozen people charged in the sting.

Three of those people were formally arrested.

"One was arrested because they were intoxicated, one was arrested because of resale amount of narcotics, and the other one was a undocumented alien," said Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen.

Vick was not formally arrested because prostitution is a misdemeanor charge.

Bradford tells Channel 3, Vick was a good teacher, he worked at the high school through the Northwest Georgia Regional Education Service Agency.

"Which serves our severely and emotionally behavior disturbed population," explained Bradford.

Bradford said he believes Vick made a mistake, but as educators they have to hold themselves to a high standard.

"We are role models no matter how you look at it and we have to be above reproach in how we do everything," urged Bradford.

Vick will not be working in the Catoosa County school system next year.

According to police, they also seized a car, money, drugs, and weapons.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has learned that one of the people arrested, Zachary Vick, is a teacher at Heritage High School. Dr. Clint Christensen is an Emergency Room doctor at Erlanger.

Brandon Moore was charged with possession of Schedule IV narcotics, Xanax, for resale.

PREVIOUS STORY: A prostitution sting in East Ridge resulted in the arrests of a local school teacher, emergency room doctor, certified nursing assistant, commercial truck driver, and sales associate.

A two-day joint operation was conducted by the East Ridge Police Dept., Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept., Chattanooga Police Dept. and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to combat human trafficking and prostitution complaints within the city of East Ridge.

The operation, conducted Wednesday and Thursday, used online advertisements to set up meetings between “johns” and undercover female officers, who posed as prostitutes. The meetings were set at a local hotel for sexual acts in exchange for cash.



A total of twelve "johns," or prostitution customers, were arrested and charged with the patronizing of prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Additionally, one "john" was charged with trafficking illegal prescription narcotics. A 2011 BMW 750 Li and loaded firearm were both seized during the course of the operation.

Arrested were: