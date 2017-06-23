Big catch: Fisherman finds camera, returns it to owner

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (AP) - A man who was fishing in the Tennessee River reeled in a waterlogged camera and then used social media to track down its owner in Florida.

The St. Augustine Record reports Nate Wilson's line snagged as he was fishing June 10. Then he reeled in the algae-covered camera that 37-year-old Alex Mansur accidentally dropped during a vacation five years ago.

Wilson found the memory card and uploaded the images to Facebook in hopes of finding the camera's owner.

It didn't take long. About eight hours later, one of Mansur's cousins in Tennessee called him.

Mansur says he was paddleboarding when the lanyard he carried the camera on slipped from his wrist. He thought the pictures were lost forever.

He plans to go to Tennessee this summer to thank Wilson.

Information from: The St. Augustine (Fla.) Record, http://www.staugustine.com

