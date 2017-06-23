Fallen trees, heavy rain may impact secondary roads - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fallen trees, heavy rain may impact secondary roads

By WRCB Staff
Drivers are being urged to be careful on secondary roads Friday morning, due to downed trees in the Tennessee Valley. 

Officials say trees may be down due to heavy rains and saturated grounds.

