3 brands of hummus recalled; potential Listeria

Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping, including Walmart's Marketside brand, are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada for potential Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the pine nuts were supplied by Hudson Valley Farms Inc., which found the pathogen in its production facility.

Knoxville-based company, House of Thaller, initiated the hummus recall after Hudson Valley Farms notified it of the problem in the production facility.

The Marketside, Lantana and Fresh Foods Market branded hummus were distributed to various grocery retailers from April to June nationwide in the U.S.

So far the FDA says no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled hummus products.

"The FDA is working with Hudson Valley Foods Inc. to facilitate their recall and remove potentially contaminated food from the marketplace. Additionally, the firm is working on corrective actions to remediate the situation and identify the source. We have no further information to share at this time," said an FDA spokesman.

Consumers can check the package label on the clear, round plastic tubs by referring to the lot code printed on the top of the cup. The lot code will begin with a “USE BY” date followed by the letter “W” and a 7 digit code. You can check the code on the FDA’s website.

If you have one of the recalled products you can contact the House of Thaller customer service center, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST at 855-215-5142

