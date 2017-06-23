Cindy expected to drench Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cindy expected to drench Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia

By Associated Press

By ERIK SCHELZIG and KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.

The weather Friday was arriving on the anniversary of torrential rains and flooding that left 23 people dead in West Virginia a year ago.

National Weather Service officials in the three states said rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 millimeters) were expected, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches (150 millimeters).

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is staffing its operations center in Nashville on Friday and Saturday to coordinate any requests for assistance.

In Memphis, crews worked Thursday to clear storm drains to help prevent street flooding.

Flash flood watches were in effect in much of Kentucky.

