UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect until 9pm EDT

UPDATE: A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley, except the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina and NE Georgia until 9:00pm EDT. This means conditions will be good for severe to strong thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

You should begin preparations in case a tornado is spotted near your area. The worst should begin around 5:00pm EDT until about 7:00pm EDT.

After the storms end tonight, some leftover scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. They will be over by Saturday night and Sunday looks like we will see clearing skies with very comfortable temperatures.

Next week looks fantastic with just a small chance for a sprinkle on Tuesday, otherwise mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the low to mid-80's. Next chance for some significant rain will be late Friday. - Paul Barys

FRIDAY:

5pm... Storms Moving In, 86

SATURDAY

8am... Showers?, 74

Noon... Shower?, 80

5pm... Showers End