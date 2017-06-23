Weekend Road Closures for June 24-25, 2017 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weekend Road Closures for June 24-25, 2017

By WRCB Staff

Friday June 23rd, 2017

Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon Setup: 

  • Riverfront Parkway will be closed between Chestnut St. and Power Alley starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23rd until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25th

Nightfall Concert Series: 

  • Closures include: Market St. from 10th St. to 8th St.
  • and MLK Blvd. from Broad St. to Georgia Ave. from 5:30 pm to 11:59 pm. 

Sunday, June 25th

Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon Setup: 

  • Starting at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Riverfront Pkwy. will be closed to all traffic from Molly Lane to Aquarium Way
  • The southbound off-ramp from Veterans Bridge to Riverfront Parkway will also be closed
  • There will be multiple lane closures and shifts along Amnicola Hwy from Aquarium Way to just past Chattanooga State

Great Race Tour Stop:

  • Chestnut St. will be closed between W. 12th St. and W. Main St.
  • W. 13th St. between Carter St. and the entrance to the Chattanoogan Hotel
  • W. 14th St. between Carter St. & Chestnut St.
  • Fort St. between W. 13th St. and W. Main St. from 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

Chattanooga Market:

  • Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the Chattanooga Skate Park to West 19th Street from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 
