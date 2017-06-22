Heavy rainfall causes power outages at several Dalton businesses

Tropical Depression Cindy is impacting people throughout the Tennessee Valley.

The rainfall left many residents and businesses without power in Dalton. Some say they were surprised once the weather hit the area.

Krispy Kreme employee, Edgar Diaz says the business was without power for hours. He says everything was fine until a customer spotted lightning.

"She was just sitting down and saw a blue flash of light hit one of the posts and that was it," said Diaz. "The weather wasn't weird at all. I was actually kind of surprised that that even happened because it was only our side the lights went out and everything. It was kind of crazy."

At least four other businesses on West Walnut Avenue also lost power.

Dispatchers tell Channel 3, lightning hit a transformer about a block up the road from Krispy Kreme.

Dalton Fire Company Station four and crews with Dalton Utilities responded. It took them at least two hours to restore power in the rain.

In Chattanooga, some people didn't let the rain ruin their fishing plans at the Chickamauga Dam.

"I messed up. Reporter: why do you say that? Because I'm not catching nothing and I'm getting wet," said Soddy Daisy resident, Jessie London. "I'm tired of it. We've had enough rain to last us a good while."

Tennessee Valley Authority officials say they're monitoring the Chickamauga Dam closely to make sure everything flows smoothly. Crews also lowered the water level at several lakes to create room for the rainfall.

With more rain on the way, TVA officials say they will update their plan every six hours to in order to stay ready to make changes, if needed.