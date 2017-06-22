Local man helping fellow veterans by giving back

A local veteran is trying to help improve the lives of other veterans in our area.

David Holmes served in the Air Force and the National Guard.

He says he's aware of the struggles of fellow veterans, especially those who need medical equipment but can't afford it.

Tuesday, Holmes donated an electric scooter and trailer that belonged to his father who passed away.

The equipment is going to the Vietnam Veterans Association of America Chapter 203 in Chattanooga.

Holmes says it feels good to help someone in need.

Click here to learn more about the work of the Vietnam Veterans Association of America and how you can help.