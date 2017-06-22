UPDATE: Man wanted for kidnapping in Marion Co. in custody

UPDATE: The Dade County Sheriff's Office confirms the kidnapping suspect is now in custody after a chase.

The pursuit started at around 10 pm Thursday night. After Marion County deputies spotted the vehicle on I-24, it continued onto I-59 south. Georgia State Patrol, Dade County Sheriff's Deputies and Trenton Police Officers joined the chase.

While the chase was happening, the suspect called Dade County 911 and advised he was armed and would kill the officers.

A Georgia State Patrol Trooper ended the chase at the mile marker 4 on Interstate 59 south by disabling the suspect's car in the median. A Trenton Police cruiser then pinned the suspect's car in. No injuries are reported and there is slight damage to the police cruisers.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, Jimmy DeWayne Morton, will now face additional felony and traffic charges in Dade County in addition to the ones he faces in Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man wanted in Marion County for kidnapping has been reportedly spotted in Dade County Thursday night.

A county dispatcher says a suspect matching the description of Jimmy Morton was spotted by officers.

The exact location of the sighting has not been released.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man wanted for kidnapping out of Marion County is on the run tonight.

Sheriff Bo Burnett tells Channel 3 the suspect, Jimmy Morton, was stopped by deputies Thursday on Highway 28.

The Sheriff says Morton sped away from deputies and eventually lost officers in Whitwell.

Detective Gene Hargis says Morton is wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday for a brief time. The victim was returned to her family unharmed.

Detective Hargis says Morton is believed to be driving a stolen blue Volkswagen Beetle.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (423) 942-3004.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.