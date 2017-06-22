Chattanooga PD releases Riverbend Festival arrest numbers

Chattanooga police released the number of arrests from this year's Riverbend Festival.

During the festival, which lasted from June 9 - 17, 36 arrests were made, including one from June 16, when Chattanooga police were called in to investigate a suspicious package.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

READ MORE | UPDATE: CPD says "no danger to public" after suspicious package was found at Riverbend

Police say the biggest problem this year was underage drinking. Two dozen people were charged with Drinking Under Age and two people were arrested for Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.

Other arrests from the festival were for the following charges: Assault on Police/Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Felony Vandalism, and Public Intoxication.