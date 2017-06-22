EPB hosting fundraiser for Make-A-Wish

EPB Fiber Optics is hosting a telethon Thursday night to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It's part of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising effort in East Tennessee.

READ MORE | VOTE HERE: How you can help a local family 'Make-A-Wish'

The telethon starts at 7:00 p.m. and will be an hour long.

The public can participate on EPB's Facebook page, EPB's YouTube page, and EPB television channels 2 or 302 in HD.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.