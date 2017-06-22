UTC increases tuition costs

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will have a tuition increase this year.

But the school says that the increase, 1.8%, is the lowest increase in 30 years, according to UTC spokesman Chuck Cantrell.

The increases were approved by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees for the system’s campuses.

For 2017-18, an in-state, full-time UTC undergraduate student will pay combined tuition and fees of $4,332 per semester, an increase of $60 per semester—or a total percentage increase of 1.4 percent. In-state, full-time UTC graduate students will pay $5,010 per semester, an increase of $72 per semester—or a total percentage increase of 1.5 percent. The lower overall percent increase is calculated when tuition and required fees are combined.

“We are committed to keeping the cost of a UTC education affordable and financially accessible to our students and their families,” said Dr. Steven Angle, UTC Chancellor. “We are able to maintain affordability and the quality of our academic programs through efficient fiscal planning with the support of the University of Tennessee system and the State of Tennessee.”

Previously, the board approved expanding UTC’s regional tuition rate to all eligible students—undergraduate and graduate—from Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties in North Georgia and Jackson County in Alabama. Students must be admitted in good academic standing. The regional tuition rate is available to both full-time and part-time students.

Participating undergraduate and graduate students pay in-state tuition plus 25 percent of the out-of-state fees.

In addition to the above increase, UTC students will see a 4 percent increase in meal plans, and parking decals will increase by 1.8 percent for faculty, staff, and students.