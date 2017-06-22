Trump: I did not record conversations with James Comey - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump: I did not record conversations with James Comey

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BY ANDREW RAFFERTY, NBC News

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that he did not record his conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey, putting to rest one of the biggest lingering mysteries surrounding the drama between the president and the FBI head he later dismissed.

Trump tweeted in May, shortly after he fired the FBI boss, that Comey “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’” of their conversations.

Media reports surfaced soon after Comey’s firing that revealed the existence of memos detailing conversations between the president and Comey.

The White House dodged questions about whether tapes existed until Thursday.

The president and Comey spoke several times, both in person and on the phone.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey told Congress during testimony earlier this month.

The former FBI head said Trump asked for his “loyalty” during a January dinner, and that the president told him to "let it go" in regard to an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Comey said in his testimony to Congress that he took that as a request from Trump to end the probe of Flynn.

During a press conference earlier this month, Trump denied asking Comey for his loyalty and pushing for him to drop the Flynn investigation.

"I hardly know the man, I'm not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance, under oath?" Trump said. 

