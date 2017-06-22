CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TWRA captures two deer fighting in wilderness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TWRA captures two deer fighting in wilderness

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

It's not something you see every day.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officer caught two white-tailed bucks sparring on a trail in Hardeman County.

The young bucks are up on their hind legs, slapping their front hooves at one another.

Amy Snider, the Hardeman County wildlife officer, caught the exchange on a trail camera. 

According to TWRA, there are some 900,000 of the deer in the state. They can live as long as 12 years, but rarely age past seven years.

