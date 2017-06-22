Rhea County inmate found dead in cell

A Rhea County inmate has died while in custody. Amanda Davis, 30, was arrested on Saturday, June 17.

Her first court appearance was Tuesday, June 20. The following day at around 4:45am, deputies found her dead in her cell during a routine check.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the medical examiner were called to the jail.

District Attorney General Mike Taylor has requested TBI Special Agents to investigate the case.

A toxicology report is pending, which should help determine the cause of death.